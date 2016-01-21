Forecast: Severe weather possible in the area this afternoon and evening.

There is a good possibility for severe weather in the Pine Belt later today into the evening hours as a strong cold front moves through the region.

Please keep up will all forecasts and possible watches and warnings that may be issued and also make sure your weather radios are working.

Much colder and drier air will move in Friday into the weekend.

