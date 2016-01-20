Diverse cheeses to try on National Cheese Day

Cheese lovers rejoice!

It’s National Cheese Day and a lot of eclectic cheeses are only a few minutes away at the Asiago Cheese Café in Hattiesburg.

Julie May, owner of the café, has many different kinds of cheese ranging from domestic to international.

Her most popular cheese right now is the BellaVitano Merlot cheese, which is a domestic cheese from Wisconsin. May said it pairs well with a glass of Cabernet and red grapes. Not only is it family friendly and one of her daughter’s favorites, it is also a great snacking cheese.

Another favorite among customers is the Midnight Moon aged goat cheese from Holland. May said the cheese has notes of brown butter, caramel and salt and the flavor changes as you take each bite.

Also from Holland, Lamb Chopper cheese is another popular order at the café. May said this smooth, aged sheep’s milk cheese has notes of vanilla, caramel with hints of citrus.

And one international favorite loved by many is French brie. May said she has a delicious domestic kind from Georgia called Green Hill brie – and it is packed with flavor. She said the difference between original brie and the domestic one is the brie made in Georgia has access to year-round grazing, which makes it more flavorful. She also said her customers enjoy supporting local creameries.

According to the USDA, there are more than 2,000 varieties of cheese and people in the U.S. eat more than 31 pounds of its goodness every year.

What cheese will you be snacking on today? Click through our slideshow to find out!

MOBILE USERS: VIEW OUR SLIDESHOW HERE.

For more information about the Asiago Cheese Cafe, click here.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.