Grand Jury to hear case involving Wayne County pastor accused of sexually abusing children

The Wayne County pastor accused of sexual abusing a minor waved his preliminary hearing Wednesday in an Alabama court.

Tommy Joe Newberry was arrested December 22 in Alabama and charged with enticing a minor, and two counts of sexual abuse and sodomy.

He was released on a $36,000 bond.



According to Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer, the crimes happened over several years at Newberry's home in Alabama.

Officials said Newberry admitted to sexually abusing six victims in his congregation between the ages of 11 and 15.

Stringer said Newberry's case will be presented to a grand jury sometime in February.

Newberry was listed as the pastor at Red Creek Church of God in Buckatunna, according to the church's website.

Stringer said Newberry was also a director of a youth camp in Alabama.

According to Stringer, there is no evidence any boys at the camp were violated.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.