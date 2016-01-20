1 injured in Perry County wreck

One person was injured after a Tuesday night accident on Highway 15 in Perry County.

According to Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Haley Carter of Richton was driving south on Highway 15 when her vehicle left the road, hit a culvert and rolled several times.

Officials said Carter wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, and was thrown through the back windshield. She was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

