Forecast: A few showers possible today.

Clouds will increase across the area with a few showers possible today and tonight. Highs today will be mainly in the mid 60s and lows tonight mainly in the 50s.

A very strong cold front will approach the Pine Belt Thursday afternoon into the evening. This front will likely produce some strong to severe storms as it passes through. A tornado or two can't be ruled out at this time so please keep up with all forecast updates and make sure your weather radio is on.

After the front passes through the area late Thursday night, very cold and windy conditions will develop across the Pine Belt and we will likely stay in the 40s for highs on Friday with gusty winds.

The weekend looks sunny with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday. Lows for the weekend will be in the 20s.

