Most unique popcorn flavors for National Popcorn Day

Tuesday is National Popcorn Day, and we are drooling over some of the most unique and delicious flavors of popcorn.

Southern Kernels in Hattiesburg offers eclectic flavors including cinnamon roll, wings and ranch and even dill pickle.

Taj Stewart, the owner of Southern Kernels, said the dill pickle flavor is very popular, especially among the older crowd because it takes them back to their childhoods.

A new flavor the gourmet popcorn store just rolled out is a king cake flavor for Mardi Gras and it will soon release a red velvet cake flavor for the month of February to celebrate Valentine's Day.

