Forecast: Sunny and cool again today in the Pine Belt.

Sunny and a little cool today with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Partly cloudy and not as cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Cloudy with a few showers possible on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday. Some of the storms may be strong to severe and we will continue to watch the situation closely.

Colder and drier air returns for the weekend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather