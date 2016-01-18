Mississippi Power volunteers give back to Pine Belt on MLK Day

Mississippi Power leadership and employees volunteered at Christian Services to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and give back to the community.

“We’ve consistently volunteered with Christian Services over the years, but today is a special day," Annie McMillan, District Manager, said. "We see Martin Luther King holiday as a day of service or a day on versus a day off.”

Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson agreed.

“This is really what our company’s about," he said. "We’re about serving our communities, and it’s a big part of who we are. And it’s a big part of who we’ve been for the last 91 years. Our employees look forward to it. It’s a way for us to honor the legacy of Dr. King, and that’s a big part of our company.”

McMillan said volunteering through the company's Community Connections group is personally rewarding.

“It’s an opportunity for me to give back personally, she said. "This is something that has just been a part of our family forever and ever – just to give back where we can. So personally, to see the people that I work with come together collectively and give back is just awesome.”

Christian Services Director of Outreach and Ministry Catherine Jorns said Mississippi Power has worked with the charity for years.

“They come on a regular basis," Jorns said. "They give back in a partnership with us working with the benevolence committee. However, today, they’re actually getting their hands dirty. They’re sorting. They’re separating. They’re doing whatever is asked of them, and what an example they’re sharing with us and other businesses to really be a part of changing the community that they’re in.”

McMillan said, “It gives us an opportunity to interact a little bit more relaxed, in a relaxed setting, with our customers that we serve every day, and come out and just get on their level, talk to them where we’re not behind a counter, but we’re face to face.”

Wilson said, “We want our communities to prosper. We want our communities to be well, and in doing that, I think the business community thrives. We all thrive.”

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.