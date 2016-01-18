Forecast: Sunny and cool weather for the Pine Belt today.

A sunny and cool day is expected for the Pine Belt today with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunny and cool on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain returns for Wednesday and Thursday before sunny and cooler weather returns for the weekend.

