VIDEO: Learn how to make Root Beer chicken wings in less than one minute

Get creative and try wings with a zest of spice and sweetness. Tasty’s Slow Cooker Root Beer Chicken Wings are a great idea for a football season party snack.

Here are the list of ingredients:

Three pounds of wings

Two teaspoons of salt

Two teaspoons of pepper

One cup of Barbecue sauce

One 16.9 ounce of root beer

Brown sugar

