MUSIC: Top 10 Billboard music hits this week

Here are the top 10 Billboard music hits this week.

Billboard.com list Justin Bieber, Adele and Drake in the top five for more than two months in a row.

1. “Sorry” – Justin Bieber

2. “Hello” – Adele

3. “Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

4. “Hotline Bling” – Drake

5. “Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

6. “Same Old Love” – Selena Gomez

7. "Stitches” – Shawn Mendes

8. “What Do You Mean?” – Justin Bieber

9. “Here” – Alessia Cara

10. “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” – Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend

