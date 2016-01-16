Delta Sigma Theta makes donation to American Cancer Society

The Mu Nu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrated its 40th Anniversary with a great cause In Hattiesburg Saturday

Members of the sorority gathered at the Thad Cochran Center at Southern Miss to make a special presentation to the American Cancer Society.

They presented the organization with a check and donated a number of items such as mastectomy bras and wigs.

Chapter President Shawanda Allen says this was their way of giving back to the community.

“We have a partnership with the American Cancer Society. It's started back in 2012, our southern regions is in partnership with them. It really touched our hearts to give back to the people that survive,” Allen said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

