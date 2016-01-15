'In God We Trust' to be placed on all Wayne County patrol cars

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department will now have the phrase “In God We Trust” on all of their patrol cars.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the company S & S Signs has donated the phrase to the department at no cost to taxpayers.

Initially, the logo was only placed on four patrol cars, but it will now be placed on every vehicle at the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Ashley said his department is thankful for this generous donation.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.