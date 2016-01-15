Forecast: Nice weekend expected.

Partly cloudy today with highs in the mid 60s.

Patchy fog is in the forecast for later tonight so use caution when driving. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s.

