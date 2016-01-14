Jones County woman charged with animal cruelty

Two malnourished dogs were rescued in Jones County and one woman is behind bars.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Rebecca Lynn Blackledge is charged with animal cruelty.

Authorities said when they went to the home located on Rose Lane to seize the dogs, Blackledge was gone.

The two dogs were found and taken to the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel.

A warrant was issued for Blackledge’s arrest and she was taken into custody.

Bond was set for Blackledge at $1,000.

