Forecast: Rain returns tonight.

Partly cloudy and a little warmer today with highs in the upper 60s.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm is forecast to develop tonight in the area with lows in the lower 50s.

The showers and possible thunderstorms will end early Friday morning becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the lower 60s.

Much cooler weather arrives by Sunday into early next week.

