USPS unveils stamps for 2016

The United States Postal Service is providing a preview of its 2016 stamp program and it’s filled with Star Trek, hot fudge sundaes, iconic Ford trucks and Shirley Temple.

“Our stamps articulate the American experience through miniature works of art,” Acting Stamp Services Director Mary-Anne Penner said in a USPS press release. “Our diverse stamp topics for 2016 are sure to appeal to everyone, and with the New Year just around the corner, now is a perfect time to get started in stamp collecting. It’s an educational hobby the entire family can enjoy.”

According to a USPS press release, it is also previewing a number of new holiday stamps and a one holiday contemporary stamp is in development and will be previewed at a later date.

