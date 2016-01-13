Forecast: Slight warmer day expected in the Pine Belt.

Another sunny day is expected in the Pine Belt today with highs slightly warmer than the past two days with most areas seeing lower 60s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

20% chance for a light shower or two Thursday afternoon with a better chance for showers and a possible thundershower Thursday night into Friday morning.

As we head into the weekend there is a slight chance for a shower on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s.

Colder weather is forecast to return Sunday into early next week.

