Hotel Indigo to replace former dormitory at USM

The property on Hardy Street that was once home to the Elam Arms dormitory for The University of Southern Mississippi is about to be revitalized.

Developer Rob Tatum said school officials wanted a hotel in that area, so he and his team came up with a brilliant idea.

“We’re naming our 6.9 acres the District at midtown,” Tatum said.

The District at Midtown will include Hotel Indigo. It is a unique branded 100 room hotel that will be located at the corner of South 31st Avenue

“We’ll have 25,000 square feet of retail on one side of the road and a restaurant on the other,” Tatum added.

Tatum said this new project will be a boost the local economy creating nearly 300 jobs.

“We use all of our local people, local architects, local developers, that was big for us,” Tatum said.

Construction for this project is expected to begin later this year.

