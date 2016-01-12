Lamar County officials say approval is needed for spray field

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors released a statement Tuesday responding to the City of Hattiesburg's claim that county planning commission and supervisor approval aren't needed to build a wastewater spray field in the county.

The statement reads:

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors has received multiple calls regarding its position on the news that the City of Hattiesburg intends to construct a wastewater spray field on 3,000 acres in Lamar County. Currently, the Board of Supervisors does not have a proposal before it for any such spray field. If the City of Hattiesburg wishes to propose a spray field in Lamar County, the City will have to submit a written application to the Planning Commission seeking a Conditional Use Permit.

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors and the Lamar County Planning Commission look forward to reviewing and ruling on any proposed conditional use submitted pursuant to its ordinances. Furthermore, the County is committed to enforcing its ordinances and ensuring that all proposed land uses are in keeping with those ordinances.