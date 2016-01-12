Forecast: Sunny and cool weather expected in the Pine Belt today.

Good morning Pine Belt.

Sunny and cool today with highs mainly in the upper 50s.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunny again on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.

Slight chance for rain on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

40% chance for showers and possible thunderstorms early Friday morning with highs in the mid 60 but rain should taper off early that morning.

Cooler and drier weather returns for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather