Forecast: Mostly sunny and quite cool today.

Mostly sunny and chilly today with highs today in the upper 40s to near 50.

Mostly clear and cold tonight with lows in mid to upper 20s.

Sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A slight warming trend will exits on Thursday and Friday before turning colder again by next weekend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather