Service to honor Vernon Dahmer Sr. to be held Sunday

A special ceremony to commemorate the life of Civil Rights Activist Vernon Dahmer Sr. will be held Sunday.

The program will be held at Shady Grover Baptist Church in Hattiesburg at 3 p.m.

Dahmer was a leader of the Forrest County NAACP.

He was killed at his home 50 years ago.

Governor Phil Bryant declared January 10 as Vernon Dahmer Day Friday.

