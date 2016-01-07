Hattiesburg pastor charged with sexual battery under house arrest

A local pastor is no longer in leadership. Tonight members of Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church accepted the resignation of Reverend Earnest Blount.

A Hattiesburg pastor who was charged with sexual battery on Dec. 23 is now under house arrest, according to officials with the Forrest County Municipal Court.

Earnest Blount Jr. has an ankle monitor on his leg.

Blount is only allowed to go to the doctor and grocery store, and has been prohibited from attending churches, schools, or any area with children present.

Blount will remain under house arrest until his trial. The trial date hasn't been set yet, according to officials with the Forrest County Municipal Court.

According to an HPD incident report, on Dec. 16, a victim came to the police station and filed a report and alleged he had been sexually assaulted by Blount at 510 Dumas Ave.

In the incident report, the victim said that Blount performed oral sex and offered the victim money so he would not tell anyone. The victim also said the incident happened at Blount’s office.

According to the incident report, the victim said he wanted to file the report now because of anxiety he had about what happened, and that he still sees Blount preaching at Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church.

He had been the pastor of Sweet Pilgrim for 22 and a half years.

