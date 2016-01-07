Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Keep and umbrella handy today as we expect showers and a possible thunderstorm with highs in the 50s. No severe weather is expected.

Cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy on Friday with highs around 70.

Showers and possible thunderstorm on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

