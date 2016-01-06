HPD to hold first auction for surplus evidence - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD to hold first auction for surplus evidence

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department is about to hold is first auction for surplus evidence. 

It was approved by the city council Tuesday night.
HPD Lt. Jon Traxler said this has been in the works since 2009.
He said the department has a number of things to auction off, including nearly 800 guns.

“We have everything from hammers to computers, equipment that has been taken off the police cars over the years that's still here, because we can't just throw it away, we have to properly dispose of it,” Traxler said.
The money will be used to update equipment for the police department.

An official date for the auction has not been set.

A 10-day notice will be posted before the sale informing licensed buyers of the sale.

Posted locations are at city hall, Forrest County Chancery Courthouse and HPD. 

