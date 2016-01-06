Hattiesburg City Council overrides mayor's veto, moves forward with land application system

Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree has vetoed the wastewater resolution for the city of Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted 4-1 to override Mayor Johnny DuPree's veto Wednesday evening.

The city will move forward with the land application system.

DuPree vetoed the city of Hattiesburg's resolution on a land application wastewater treatment system.

The Hattiesburg City Council voted 4-1 Dec. 18 in a special-called meeting to choose land application as its method to treat and dispose of its waste water.

Dupree said in a letter that he presented to the city council Tuesday that he had many issues with the choice.

"I have a number of reasons for my veto, which I will attempt to list, keeping in my that my list is not exhaustive," the letter stated. I believe there are a number of environmental issues, both present and future, which have not been addressed. Land application will cause Hattiesburg to manage three different treatment systems - the existing lagoon facility, a proposed mechanical treatment facility, and the proposed land application system. The proposed land application system will drive up the management cost over a 30-year period Choosing the proposed land application system will mean that our 53-year-old lagoon will remain. There are still unresolved land acquisition concerns/and or questions. Designs/plans are personal property, and we do not have appraisals to value such as a purchase In choosing land application as the preferred wastewater treatment for Hattiesburg, we have disregarded a proven method such as the mechanical treatment facility. The cost difference between the land application system and the mechanical treatment system is negligible when taking into account the mechanical treatment system's proven record. There are more mechanical treatment plants, on this scale, than land application systems. A mechanical treatment system provides for more reliable cost projections and better defined paths to the successful completion of the project. Lastly, I am still of the opinion that a council in our form of government cannot negotiate, select,vote to approve and pay professional services simply by giving themselves the authority to sign the resolution.

City Council President Kim Bradley has told Seven On Your Side that there will be special called meeting Wednesday night at 5:45 p.m. that could potentially lead to overriding the mayor's veto.

To see DuPree's veto letter, click here.

