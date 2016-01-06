Forecast: Enjoy today as rain returns Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies today with high in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

Good chance for rain tomorrow with a thunderstorms possible but no severe weather is expected.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

More rain is expected on Saturday before cooler and drier air moves into the area Sunday into next week.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather