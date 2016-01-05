"In God We Trust" decals added to Wayne County Sheriff's Departm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

"In God We Trust" decals added to Wayne County Sheriff's Department vehicles

"In God We Trust" decals added to Wayne County Sheriff's deputy vehicles. "In God We Trust" decals added to Wayne County Sheriff's deputy vehicles.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department has a new logo on their vehicles that read, "In God We Trust."

Sheriff Jody Ashley said this was his idea, and it is something he was committed to doing once he was sworn in.

The logos were paid for by the sheriff's office, who could raise concerns about the separation of church and state.

Sheriff Ashley said he stands firmly behind this decision, and he hopes the community will support him.

