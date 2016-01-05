Forecast: Yet another sunny and cool day expected.

Another sunny and cool day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs in the lower 50s in most locations.

Partly cloudy tonight and cold again with lows in the lower 30s.

Partly cloudy and cool on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks wet with showers and a few thunderstorms possible but no severe weather is expected at this time.

Chance of showers on Saturday with highs in the mi9d 50s and lows in the mid 40s.3

It is looking quite possible now that much colder air will move into the Pine Belt by early next week. Stay tuned!

