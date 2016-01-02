Officials warn of space heater dangers during winter months

As temperatures begin to drop, many people will depend on space heaters to keep them warm.

Dan McKenna with the Jones County Fire Department said space heaters also increases the risk of house fires during this time of the year.

McKenna said it's important to be careful with portable heaters as well as candles.

“As you recall yesterday, there was a fire in the forest, where a gentleman lit a heater and received second degree burns on his legs,” McKenna said.

It’s important to never place any type of clothing on top of space heaters, and it’s important to keep space heaters at least three feet away from clothing or bedding.

