One dead in Sandersville house fire

An early morning house fire has claimed one life in Jones County.



According to Dan McKenna with the Jones County Fire Department, officials were dispatched to a home located at 9 John Sauls Road near the Sandersville area around 5:40 Saturday morning.



Upon arrival to the scene, officials learned that a person was trapped inside a home, but they believe the victim was already deceased.



The identity of the victim will not be released until family members have been notified.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

