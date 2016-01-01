Sunny and chilly weather expected for the weekend.

Cloudy and chilly for much of the first day of the new year with a chance for a little light rain in the morning. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

Mostly sunny on Saturday with highs around 50.

Sunny on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s.

Lows for the weekend will be in the mid 30s.

