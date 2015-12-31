Forecast: A chilly start to the new year expected.

Cloudy and cool today with some light rain possible with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

As we bring in the New Year tonight there is only a slight chance for a little light rain with temps in the mid 40s.

Cloudy skies are expected on the first day of the New Year with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.

Skies will begin to clear for the weekend with no rain expected.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s and highs on Sunday in the mid 50s.

Lows will be in the 30s both nights.

