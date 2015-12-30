Things to do on NYE in the Pine Belt

Are you excited for 2016? Ring in the new year at one of these exciting venues.

Paul B. Johnson State Park

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show - 7 p.m.

$6 entry per vehicle (up to 6 people)

Brewsky’s

The Remants start at 8 p.m. and South Bound Crescent begins at 10:30 p.m.

$4 champagne all night long

Marlins Bar & Grill Masquerade NYE Party

Begins at 10 p.m., live music & DJs, $5 champagne

Purchase mask at door to enter $5

Formal wear gets free entry

Roper’s Annual New Year’s Eve Party

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Complimentary appetizers, free party favors and free champagne

Downtown Hattiesburg

The Dollar BOX Showroom - Zoogma & electric light show

Doors open at 10 p.m.

$10 admission

Thirsty Hippo - New Year’s Eve Party

Benny’s Boom Boom Room - New Year's Eve w/ Vasti Jackson

Doors open at 9 p.m.

Vicki’s on Walnut

New Year’s Eve featured menu & live music

To view the menu, check out the restaurant's Facebook page.

