MBI investigating inmate death at Collins Jail

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an inmate death at the Collins Jail.



Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder says 51-year-old Dan Anderson McIntosh was found dead in his jail cell on Monday.

Ponder said McIntosh was charged with arson, possession of a weapon by a felon and domestic violence.

He was booked into jail on Dec. 27, just one day before he was found dead.

Ponder said he asked for the MBI investigation, and also said that McIntosh was in a single cell.

