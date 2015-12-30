Autopsy results released for Wayne County triple-homicide victims

The autopsy results for three victims of a triple homicide in Wayne County have been released.

According to Wayne County Deputy Coroner Mike Williams, all three victims died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The victims were Sonya Taylor, 41, Lloyd Taylor, 48, husband of Sonya Taylor, and Jamie Gardner, 35.

According to Williams, Gardner was a friend of the Taylor's.

Sonya was found dead in her home on Denham Progress Road on December 8.

Lloyd and Gardner were both found in a torched truck a few miles from the home. Both bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The suspect in the case, Willie Miller, confessed in court to the crimes, claiming he "made a big mistake."

Miller is facing three counts of murder with bond set at $1 million per count. Miller is also facing one count of sexual battery with a $500,000 bond. He was charged with a felony of malicious mischief with a bond of $300,000. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and arson to the third-degree. Those bonds were respectively set at $300,000 and $500,000.

