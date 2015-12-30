Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Expect to keep an umbrella handy with you for the next several days as we expect showers to persist in the area today through Friday.

Highs will be in the 50s today and Thursday dropping into the 50s on Friday.

The weekend looks dry and colder with highs in the 40s on Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday.

Lows will be in the 30s form the weekend as well.

