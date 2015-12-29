Hattiesburg man arrested for breaking into Jones County home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg man arrested for breaking into Jones County home

Timothy Shane Prescott Timothy Shane Prescott
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

This is a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

On Dec. 24, 2015, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 915 Sanford Road in regards to a burglary in progress. 

Dispatched advised the suspect was still on scene and the caller and her friend were making entry into the house. 

Dispatch continued to advise the suspect pointed a gun at one of the females.

The suspect left the scene in a white Ford F-150 towing a trailer with a lawn mower on the trailer before Jones County Deputies could arrive.

The suspect was last seen turning onto Creel Road. 

The suspect was followed by the caller. 

Deputies arrived at Creel Road at approximately 9:55 a.m.

As deputies turned down Creel Road, they were flagged down by a white female, who stated she had followed the suspect and his vehicle was down the road in the first driveway. 

Deputies went to this location and located the unoccupied white Ford F-150 the callers had followed from Sanford Road.

Jones County Deputies immediately set up a perimeter around this section of woods where the Ford truck was located.

Jones County K9 “Shadow” and his handler began to track a subject of foot from the Ford truck.

Within minutes K9 Shadow and his handler had apprehended Timothy Shane Prescott, in the woods near the white Ford truck.

After securing Prescott, deputies search the area where Prescott was apprehended and located a blue backpack containing jewelry, a yellow flashlight, and a belt.

The lawn mower on the trailer was also determined to have been previously stolen.  

Emserve Ambulance Company treated and transported Prescott to South Central Regional Medical Center.

Prescott arrived at the hospital and was given medical attention. 

After being released from SCRMC, Prescott was transported to Jones County Jail and booked in on charges of felony malicious mischief, burglary of dwelling, auto burglary and receiving stolen property.

 On Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, Prescott was taken before Jones County Justice Court Judge Beech.

Prescott was given a bond of $5,000 per charge totaling $20,000 for all charges.

