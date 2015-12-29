VIDEO: Thief steals motorcycle from Pro Flow in Laurel

The Laurel Police Department is investigating a burglary at Pro Flow Motorsports located on Old Amy Road in Laurel.

Officials said a motorcycle was taken from the business.

Authorities have obtained surveillance video, and they said it appears that the suspects gained entry in the facility by tearing down a fence.

Sgt. Michael Reaves with the Laurel Police Department said there is always a spike in crimes this time of year.

“During the Christmas season, these things increase, that’s something that we’re aware of. We step up our patrol,” Reaves said. “Obviously we can’t be everywhere at once, so the public is mainly our eyes and ears.”

If you have any information, call the Laurel Police Department or crime stoppers.

