Forecast: A cloudy and cool day is expected in the Pine Belt.

Becoming cloudy and cool today with highs mainly in the lower 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become likely tonight with lows in the 50s.

At this time it appears this episode of showers and thunderstorms will not be severe in nature.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s.

Much cooler and drier weather is on tap for the weekend with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

