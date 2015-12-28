Hattiesburg public works hosts first ever recycling drop off

Public Works will be out in Kamper Park until 2 to take any recycling. They say it's a way to get more people involved in recycling program

Nkrumah Frazier, sustainability officer for the department, said it's a way for those Hattiesburg residents who aren't part of the city's curbside recycling program to help reduce the amount of waste heading to the landfill.

He said particularly after Christmas, people often have an abundance of recyclable trash, like cardboard boxes.



The department will be in the park with a recycling truck until 2 p.m. Monday.

Frazier said they're accepting all recyclable material except styrofoam, glass and large metal objects. He said he hopes this is the first of many similar events to get more of the community involved in recycling.

