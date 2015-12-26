FINAL: Huskies defeats Southern Miss 44-31 in Zaxby Bowl

The Washington Huskies defeated the Golden Eagles 44-31 in Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl Saturday.

Golden Eagles trailed at the half 21-17 however, before the third quarter came to an end Washington took a the lead over Southern Miss 24-17 with less than nine minutes on the clock.

Washington scored on the first play which brought the score 31-24 Huskies. Ito Smith mad a two yard dash and touchdown which tied the game.

The Golden Eagles slowly tumbled behind with in the fourth quarter. Washington Huskie, Myles Gaskin, made his fourth touch down which brought a 41-24 lead over Southern Miss with less than eight minutes in on the clock.

The Golden Eagles came back with another touch down made by Mike Thomas giving the team a few points advantage. The final score 44-31 officially marked the end of Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl.

