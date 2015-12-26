SLIDESHOW: Heart of Dallas Bowl Instagram takeover - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SLIDESHOW: Heart of Dallas Bowl Instagram takeover

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -


Get an inside look and travel with the Southern Miss Football team at the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl. Have access to the latest and behind the scene photos right from the heart of the bowl. 

Copyright WDAM 2015. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly