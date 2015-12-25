Officials warn of scam in Waynesboro

This is a press release from the Waynesboro Police Department:

There is a Fraud Scam Alert occurring in our area Via Phone Service & Internet. If anyone receives a Phone call or an E-mail advising you they are with the IRS, Federal Income Commission, or Federal Grant & Loan Department and are asking you to contact the West Washington IRS, Constitution Avenue, Washington DC in reference to receiving a Federal Grant, "IT IS A SCAM."

The caller will not initially ask you for any information, but will provide you with an ID Claim#, begining with UK,IS, EU PK, etc followed by a three digit number 678, 923, 577, etc, then they will advise you to call back to a Washington DC number, one number utilized is 206-317-1513, at that time they will attempt to obtain your information via you answering various personal questions. The person on the phone will have a Foreign Accent possibly, India, Pakistan, Arabic etc.

"DO NOT GIVE OUT ANY OF YOUR INFORMATION AS THIS IS A "SCAM" TO OBTAIN INFO ABOUT YOU THAT COULD FINANCIALLY DEVASTATE YOU. DO NOT PROVIDE ANY INFORMATION, HANG UP OR DELETE THE E-MAIL AND DO NOT REPLY TO ANY CONTINUED CALLS OR EMAILS.

PER THE IRS, THE FEDERAL LOAN & GRANT DEPARTMENT & THE FEDERAL INCOME SERVICE COMMISSION: WE WILL NOT CALL YOU TO ASSIST YOU WITH OBTAINING A LOAN OR GRANT, THEY WILL ONLY SEE YOU IN PERSON AT AN OFFICIAL GOVERNMENT OFFICE."

THESE SCAMS HAVE BEEN REPORTED AND ARE BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE FEDERAL AGENCIES INVOLVED.

This scam has RECENTLY been tried in the Waynesboro area, this date, but the intended Victims were wise to the callers and did not participate in providing any information.

This is a Public Service Warning to Everyone concerning this scam.