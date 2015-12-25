Pedestrian killed in Covington County identified

A pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle twice and killed on Christmas Day has been identified.

Authorities have identified the man as 27-year-old Osmar Garcia Vasquez.

According to authorities,Vasquez was walking in the middle of the road near the Highway 49 and 589 intersection in Seminary around 5:20 a.m.Friday morning.

No charges have been filed. If you have any information, please call Covington County authorities.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.