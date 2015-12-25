USM Football team hits the driving range

The Southern Miss football team took some time away from the pigskin Thursday afternoon and hit the driving range at TopGolf in Dallas.

Quarterback Nick Mullens said he enjoys playing golf, but a lot of his teammates weren't so confident with the clubs. "It was so funny watching these guys whiff the ball," Mullens said.

Offensive lineman Norman Price was one of many players who have never played golf before.

"I have a new found respect for Golfers," Norman said. "Guys like Tiger Woods make it look so easy."

The Golden Eagles will resume practices tomorrow, but for now they were just happy to have quality time with their teammates.

"We're just so happy to have this opportunity to play in a bowl game and I'm grateful to be here with my teammates," Price said.

