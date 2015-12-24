Multi-Car Pileup on Hwy 49

The rainy weather resulted in a pile-up wreck at the intersection of Highway 49 and Village in Hattiesburg near Forrest General Hospital.
6 cars are involved in the wreck. Multiple ambulances, fire trucks and police vehicles are working the scene. The initial cause of the wreck is unknown. At least 9 people are injured; the extent of the victims' injuries is unknown but the Hattiesburg Fire Department says some of the injuries are serious.
The accident happened just after 7 P.M. HFD says motorists should choose another route around the wreck as both north and southbound lanes of Highway 49 are closed near Forrest General.
