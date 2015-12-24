Postal workers deliver last minute packages in Hattiesburg

Christmas Eve was crunch time for the Postal Office in Hattiesburg Thursday.

Jay Cox said he delivers packages every year on Christmas Eve.

“It’s not so bad if you don’t have small children,” Cox said.

The nasty weather made Cox's day even longer this year.

“My route has about 750 stops, and the weather that we’re having to deliver in makes for about an eight hour day,” Cox added.

Postmaster Michelle Jordan said this is always a busy time of year, especially for procrastinators, but she’s confident that the packages will arrive on time.

“We’ve been talking this week this week that this is our last chance to make things right and to get the packages home,” Jordan explained.

The Post Office in Hattiesburg closed for business at 6 pm.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.