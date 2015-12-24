Forecast: Another wet day is possible in the Pine Belt.

Humid today with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in upper 70s.

Slight chance for showers tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Christmas Day will see only a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s.

Hopefully cooler air will arrive by early next week.

